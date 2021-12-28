Basavaraj Bommai Says That Children Between 15-18 Years Will Be Vaccinated Against The Covid

The government has chosen not to take any chances with the health of children and older persons after learning from its experience of bringing adults and eligible populations to immunization centers and attaining a 100% immunization target.

Basavaraj Bommai, the Chief Minister, announced on Monday that all teenagers aged 15 to 18 will be vaccinated at schools and colleges to lessen the risk of children missing their immunizations. He noted that talks with the education and health agencies, as well as the medical community, had taken place.

He went on to say that when it comes to administering booster doses to individuals over 60, the chief minister emphasized that those from the target population will be referred to vaccination centers first. They have information on persons in this age bracket, as well as those with comorbidities." Booster doses will be sent to their homes, in addition to immunization centers, according to their age and comorbidities.

Those between the ages of 15 and 18 attend schools and PU colleges. Vaccinating these children would not be difficult because educational institutions have extensive data on them. Interactions with schools have revealed a desire to establish immunization centers. This makes it easier to keep track of children's health and ensure that they are properly vaccinated.

Bommai noted that while Bengaluru Urban has attained 100% vaccine coverage, there remains a 10% gap in the entire Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike boundaries, which includes some of the villages on the outskirts. According to a member of the association, he ordered officials to ramp up the door-to-door vaccination campaign and urged people to come forward and get vaccinated. The pediatric organization, which collaborates with the government, backed the chief minister's position on vaccinations for teenagers in schools and colleges.

As per new instructions released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday, the only vaccine option against Covid-19 for children aged 15 to 18 years who will be immunized on January 3 will be Covaxin. From January 1, teenagers in this age range will be able to register on the CoWIN portal. While in Bengaluru, another cluster has emerged, with 21 Covid-19 cases recorded in less than a week from an apartment complex in Rajajinagar. Their flats, as well as the floors above and below, have been shut by officials.