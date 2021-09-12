Basavaraj Bommai to announce special grant for forest development in the budget

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that a special grant would be formulated in the budget for the development of forest and ecosystem in the State.

Speaking at the National Forest Martyrs' Day Celebration at the Aranya Bhavan in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, he said, "Every year we have to work out how much natural resources are destroyed and how much natural resources are scarce," Bommai said.

"Every year forest and natural resources and the damage to them should be assessed and steps should be taken to restore them. Otherwise, forest and natural resources will be lost forever," he cautioned.

"I have decided to announce a special grant in the budget to re-develop the natural resources that are being lost every year. There is a need to save the forests for the next generation. We are enjoying the natural resources today because our ancestors conserved them. Like our ancestors, we too need to protect the environment and forests for the next generation. "

"If excess natural resources are to be used now, it is nothing but stealing it. Therefore, it is imperative that we protect the natural resources and ecosystem for the next generation and leave it to them for conservation. Martyrs have taken their lives to protect the forest. So the job of saving and cultivating the forest must be efficiently done. The present generation must be made aware of the forest," Bommai said. "Without forest there would be no rain nor crop nor will there be enough oxygen supply. We have realised how important oxygen is in times of Covid. The forest department should put more emphasis on forest conservation. Care must be taken to avoid human-animal conflict," Bommai explained

He recalled Yeddyurappa government announcing Rs 30 lakh as compensation for the families of forest department officials who were killed by elephants and other wild animals during rescue operations.