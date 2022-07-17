BBMP collects 1.14 crore as fine in 3 years for plastic ban violations

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from September 2019 to June 2022, has seized plastic and collected fines to the tune of Rs 1.14 crore from offenders in Bengaluru. The Mahanagara Palike, which is in-charge of implementing the plastic ban, has filed 7,290 cases against people for violating the ban in last three years.

The use of single-use plastic has been completely banned in the BBMP limits, and all over the city the shops and manufacturing units using single-use plastic are being raided and fined along with confiscation of plastic. Accordingly, from September 2019 to 22 June 2022, a fine of Rs 1.14 crore has been collected.

On Saturday, a total of 122.3 kg of banned plastic products were confiscated from 98 places and a fine of Rs 77,100 was imposed by BBMP.

Necessary steps are being taken by the solid waste department to effectively implement the task of completely stopping the use of single-use plastic in all the wards under the 8 zones of BBMP. Accordingly, a team of junior health inspectors, marshals supervisors and marshals of the corporation unexpectedly visited wholesale shops, shops, hotel industry, plastic producing industries and confiscated plastic and imposed fines. The civic authority are creating awareness on not to use plastic again.

A BBMP official said in important places of the city, work is being done to create awareness among traders and public through loudspeakers in patrol vehicles of marshals.