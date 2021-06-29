BBMP collects Rs 1,564 crore property tax

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Shri Gaurav Gupta stated the Revenue officials should pay more attention to pending property tax collection, undervalued assets, taxation of assets outside tax jurisdiction.



Speaking at a review meeting with Revenue Department officials, he said that so far Rs 1,563.78 crore property tax has been collected. "With fewer cases of Covid in the city at present, revenue officers should pay more attention to property tax collection. The role of revenue officers in collecting the property tax is important, he said and instructed the officials to work harder and collect more taxes. The newly constructed buildings should be bought under tax jurisdiction and the property tax should be collected," Gupta added.

The chief commissioner said that in all 8 zones of the BBMP, 'Khata Mela' should be organised to bring assets under property tax jurisdiction and measures should be taken to collect tax, he instructed.

He said all revenue officials must spread the information on the extension of 5% rebate on payment of full-year property tax which has been extended till 30 June 2021 through department staff and thereby collect more property tax.

Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraj instructed the officials to collect property tax expeditiously by issuing a demand notice to those who have not paid property tax in the present financial year. He said notice should be issued to those who have tax payment dues for several years and immediately collect property tax.

The officers must work on bringing assets that are outside tax jurisdiction to tax jurisdiction. Legal action must be taken against those who are not paying tax to collect property tax. The property tax target set for the year must be reached, he instructed.

Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraju, Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Revenue Officers, Assistant Revenue Officers, and other officials were present.