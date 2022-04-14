BBMP slaps notice on property owners for constructing illegal floors 

Bengaluru: There is an increase in violation of building rules in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Yediyuru ward. After complaints from the public, officials have issued notices under section 248 of the BBMP Act of 2020 those who have violated rules.

On May 16, 2016, the Office of the Assistant Director of Urban Planning of the South Region had approved the construction of a three-storey building (ground floor, first floor and second floor) at property number 28 near the 23rd crossroad of Jayanagar 6th Block. But, in contravention of approved plan, a four-storey building came up.

Similarly, the Assistant Director of the Urban Planning Division of the BBMP South Zone had approved the building plan on 31st May 2019 for the construction of a three-storey building including ground floor for residential purpose at property No. 1 of 5th B main road in the same ward. However, the owner of the property has deviated from the approved plan and constructed two additional floors.

A person named Shashikumar has lodged a complaint with the BBMP South Zone Commissioner, Joint Commissioner and Assistant Executive Engineer of Yeddyurward. When officials inspected the building at property No. 28 near the 23rd crossroad in the 6th Block of Jayanagar, it was confirmed that an extra floor was illegally constructed in deviation of the sanctioned plan. Officials also found that 26.68 per cent of the ground floor, 33.73 per cent of the first floor and 88.54 per cent of the second floor were built in contravention of rules.

The civic officials have discovered a total of 127 per cent violation of the sanctioned plan by the owner at property No. 1 on 5th main street wherein 53.88 per cent on the ground floor, 53.88 per cent on the first floor and 82.72 per cent on the second floor were constructed in deviation of sanctioned plan. Authorities have identified that third and fourth floors have been illegally built.

The owners of the two properties have been issued notice by the BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer on April 8. The parts and additional floors, which are contrary to the sanctioned plan of the building, shall be demolished at their own cost. The building which is still under construction cannot continue until this order is followed.

If the illegal structure is not dismantled by the owner, the BBMP will step in and do the job. The property ownershas been warned that the cost of evacuation will be borne by themselves.