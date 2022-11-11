BBMP wants quality work in filling up potholes 

Bengaluru: The city's potholes are being closed speedily under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Administrator Rakesh Singh instructed the officials to watch the work of closing the potholes in all 8 zones through video conference and to maintain the quality and take all necessary steps to close all the potholes soon.

Addressing a virtual meeting held recently on the issue of closing potholes in the city, BBMP Administrator, Rakesh Singh said that potholes should be identified and planned in the major roads like arterial, sub-arterial and wards under the respective zones of BBMP and should be closed accordingly. In the presence of the respective zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers and engineers of the respective departments, the site should be inspected and the potholes should be closed. He instructed the officials to report daily about the closure of potholes.

Five agencies have been assigned in all the 8 zones to properly mix asphalt to cover potholes in all the eight zones of the BBMP. Out of this, inform the asphalt mix supply agencies how much asphalt is required in the respective zone and cover potholes as soon as possible. He instructed the officials to prioritize the closure of potholes by deputing more teams during night as the traffic is less. Also, if there are potholes on the roads with a defect liability period(DLP), he instructed the officials to cover them by the contractor.

All officers should coordinate with the citizens in the work of BBMP, act properly and create a good opinion of the corporation among the citizens. If there are any problems locally, they should be resolved and worked on. He also directed the authorities to close the potholes in coordination with the local representatives and make Bengaluru a pothole-free city within the stipulated period.

Besides closing potholes in the city, keeping the footpaths in good condition and maintaining cleanliness, development of the canals, elimination of garbage menace, all subways (pedestrian underbridges) under the corporation should be operational, maintaining cleanliness in public toilets. He ordered all the officials to develop 10 junctions identified as important in coordination with various departments on priority basis.

Certain rules must be followed to cover potholes. First of all, the place where the pothole is located should be cleaned. Then square the four sides of the pothole, spray with tack coat, add asphalt mixture of specified temperature and roll through the roller.