BDA evicts encroachers, reclaims land worth Rs 15 cr

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) carried out a major eviction drive on its own land in Survey No. 80 of Mallathahalli village under Yashwanthapura hobli, Bengaluru.

The operation resulted in the removal of illegally constructed buildings and the full reclamation of the 12-gunte (0.3 acres) plot, estimated to be worth about Rs. 15 crore. During the action, authorities demolished the unauthorised structures that had encroached upon the BDA-owned site, enabling the agency to take complete possession of the property once again. In an advisory issued alongside the drive, the BDA urged the public to exercise utmost caution before purchasing any plot or property.

Prospective buyers must conduct a thorough verification of all relevant documents, ensure the land falls within an approved layout, and obtain necessary clearances and confirmations from the competent authorities.

Title deeds, lawful approvals, and endorsements from the appropriate regulatory bodies are essential prerequisites for any transaction. The authority stressed that public cooperation plays a vital role in safeguarding BDA assets and promoting planned, orderly urban development across the city.