BDA raises Rs 2,097 cr from 52-acre commercial land auction

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has generated a massive ₹2,097 crore by auctioning a 52-acre commercial land parcel at Konadasapura off Old Madras Road in Bengaluru. The revenue exceeds the authority’s expectations by ₹468 crore, marking one of the largest land monetisation exercises undertaken by the agency. The e-auction, held on January 5, included three properties, with the 52-acre parcel drawing intense interest. Five bidders, including major real estate players such as Brigade Group and Godrej Properties, participated in the bidding process. After more than 20 competitive bidding rounds, Hyderabad-based Srini Nirmana Private Limited emerged as the highest bidder.

The winning bid translates to approximately ₹98,466 per square metre, or about ₹40.13 crore per acre. The strategically located land parcel enjoys strong connectivity, bordered by an 80-foot-wide road on one side and the Hoskote–Whitefield Road on the other, significantly boosting its commercial value. Interestingly, while the 52-acre property attracted fierce competition, two smaller parcels in the same locality—measuring 2.19 acres and 1.31 acres—failed to attract bidders.

This marks a significant shift for the BDA, which has traditionally focused on residential site allotments and housing projects. For the first time, the authority has ventured aggressively into commercial land monetisation to strengthen its financial position.

Officials said the auction was widely publicised to encourage participation from leading developers, resulting in strong competition and higher-than-expected returns. The funds will now be utilised for major infrastructure projects, subject to government approval andguidance. As part of its broader resource mobilisation strategy, the BDA aims to raise at least ₹10,000 crore by the end of the 2026 financial year. The plan includes proceeds from land and residential site e-auctions, deposits collected for the Dr. Shivaram Karanth Layout, sales of flats, villas and civic amenity (CA) sites, and implementation of Section 38(D) of the BDA Act, which allows regularisation of certain properties after payment of penalties.

The record-breaking auction is expected to significantly strengthen the authority’s financial capacity to undertake large-scale urban development projects in Bengaluru.