BDA vacancies: 550 applications for 176 FDA, SDA posts

Bengaluru: The name Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is enough to attract everyone's attention. In such a strategic department, the employees of other departments are all eager to work in (borrowing) loan service. Recent vacancy applications in BDA for 176 FDA and SDA posts, there were 550 applications.

Applications were invited for recruitment of staff on loan service for a total of 176 posts including 78 posts of First Division Assistant (FDA) and 98 posts of Second Division Assistant (SDA) vacant in BDA Central Office. An advertisement was given in June related to the vacancy. 550 people have applied for 176 posts. Some have submitted letters of recommendation from influential ministers and MLAs along with the application.

Around 1,041 posts are sanctioned to the authority. However, only 241 people are working there. In this, the number of employees of FDA and SDA has not crossed the limit of 30. Due to this, staff are being recruited for BDA loan service.

It is a well-known fact that in BDA no file can be moved without giving a penny there. Senior level officials have come on to work in the loan department. As the authority has directly invited applications for the loan service, they have ended up working there.

Employees of all major departments in the state have also applied. Applications are invited for the posts of FDA and SDA. However, BMTC, KSRTC drivers, administrators, school teachers, nurses, and lecturers have also applied. Officers holding higher posts than the FDA post have also applied.

It has been stipulated that preference will be given to those who have been directly appointed by the Karnataka Public Service Commission in the last 10 years to the posts of first and second division assistants and those who are serving in Urban Development Department and Revenue Department.

Inactive employees have to submit applications to the Head of the Department on duty and to the Commissioner of BDA to perform work on assignment. Due to lack of skilled employees in most of the departments, the employees have submitted a request to go work in loan service. However, the head of this department is denying the applications. Because of this, the desire of most of the employees to join has gone down.

After checking all the submitted applications, BDA prepared the final list to remove the employees with recommendation letter and recruit the young employees with minimum 3 years experience. Sources said that the commissioner's consent is pending.