Beach Visit Turns Fatal for Four Tourists Woman from Andhra Pradesh Succumbs

Mangaluru: Four women from Andhra Pradesh were caught in a sudden and powerful wave while playing in the water at Ullal Beach, a popular coastal destination in Mangaluru. Despite the swift action of local residents who managed to rescue three of the women, one tourist lost her life.



The victim, Parimi Ratna Kumari, aged 57, was identified as the wife of P L Prasanna and a resident of Serilingampally in Andhra Pradesh. The incident occurred while Kumari and her companions were partaking in a beachside outing. A large wave unexpectedly struck the women and swept them into the sea.

As the wave hit, local bystanders sprang into action. They managed to pull all four women from the water. However, Ratna Kumari was found unconscious and unresponsive. She was immediately taken to Deralakatte Hospital. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her condition.

According to reports, the group’s itinerary had them flying from Hyderabad to Mysuru on June 6. They spent time exploring Mysuru before traveling to Kodagu on June 7 in a car. Their journey included visits to the Subramanya Temple on June 9 and the renowned Dharmasthala temple, where they sought blessings from Lord Manjunatha on June 10. The trip took a sorrowful turn when they reached Ullal Beach on the fateful day.

While the quick response of the local community highlights the bravery and readiness of the residents, it also underscores the unpredictable nature of the sea. Especially in the monsoons, the tides get really high while the strong currents pull victims into the sea.