Belagavi has received a good response in all surveys we have conducted: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Belagavi has received a good response in all the surveys we have conducted. We should face election together. We can definitely win all three Lok Sabha constituencies including Uttara Kannada and Belagavi districts.

He was speaking in a meeting with Belagavi district ministers, MLAs, district and taluk level leaders held at Kaveri today. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that victory can be achieved in the two Lok Sabha constituencies of Belagavi and Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituencies, which include two assembly constituencies of Belagavi district.

Five guarantee schemes have eased the suffering of millions of families and women in Belagavi district. Positive reports have come out from surveys that 80% of young women and women are in our favor.

The CM called upon to stand strong among the people and win by go to people’s doorsteps and convince them that each family is receiving Rs 5,000- Rs 6,000 rupees every month and Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 are being deposited in each family’s account every year,

Responding to the Chief Minister’s words of hope, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar said, “ We all together in election arena. We will dedicate this victory to you after winning in both the constituencies, she said.

Wave of change in Uttara Kannada

In the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha Constituency, people want a change this time and opinions have emerged that the people of Uttara Kannada district are angry as their previous MPs have not performed in the constituency . Therefore, many people expressed their opinion in the meeting that there are chances of victory here as well.

Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Satish Jarakiholi along with former minister Lakshman Savadi and MLAs of the district, former ministers and MLAs, MLCs and more than 40 district leaders expressed their views in the meeting.