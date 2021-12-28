Belagavi trade fair 'Asmite' sees record sales

Bengaluru: The sales at the recently held 'Belagavi Trade fair' -Asmite- stood at a record high of about Rs 60 lakh, C.N.Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, stated on Monday.

In the six-day fair (December 15-20) organised for products made by women of Self Help Groups, (SHGs) as many as 140 stalls were installed, including seven food stalls. In all, they have achieved sales of Rs 60 lakhs, including the order bookings, he said.

Yashoda SHG from NRLM Vijayapura which is engaged in making jute bags which attained first place has made sales worth Rs 1,26,900. Mata Savitri Bai SHG of Belagavi which makes cotton bags and quilts with Rs 1,19,558, Chamundeshwari SHG, Mysuru which does wood inlay with Rs 1,13,830, Sri Revansiddeshwar SHG, Bagalkote which makes Ilakal sarees with Rs 1,00,626, Janavani matha SHG, Belagavi which makes jewelry and paintings with Rs 87,420 are in the following spots.

Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai had inaugurated the fair jointly organised by State Livelihood Mission (Rural & Urban), Dept of Skill Development-Entrepreneurship- Livelihood, and Dept of Women and Child Welfare.

Several items, including jute and cloth bags, chappals, purses, snacks/bakery products, dairy roducts/cakes, pickles, rotis, spices, garments for children, ladies and gents, sarees, garlands made of different materials, skincare/hair oils, cleaning and sanitation products/soaps, hand-made home decors made up of bamboo, jute, banana fibre, etc/art and craft items, paintings were showcased.