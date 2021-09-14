Bengaluru: 3 held for killing pet dog businessman

Bengaluru: The KG Halli police have recently arrested three persons for killing a pet dog businessman. One of the accused persons was being harassed and teased by the deceased as 'rapist', so to take revenge the trio had killed him.



The arrested are identified as George alias Pappi, his elder brother Jaralk Karthik, and Daniel, all three residents of Kammanahalli and St Thomas Town. The deceased was Ravi Kumar G alias Ravi Naidu, 30, of Magala Layout on Oil Mill Road in St Thomas Town.

The trio had killed Ravi on August 31, around 1 pm in Ramdev Garden, near MRK Tent House. Ravi's father G Ramanaiah, a retired Army personnel had filed a complaint against unknown persons stating that his second son called and informed that some unknown persons had attacked Ravi with lethal weapons and he was rushed to Dr Ambedkar hospital by local residents. When he rushed to the hospital the doctors had declared him dead.

KG Halli police inspector Santhosh Kumar L and his team zeroed down on the trio. George and the other two confessed that they killed Ravi to take revenge as he was teasing and harassing George as 'rapist'.

The trio and Ravi all are residents of the same area and know each other from their childhood. They were also friends for many years. But, they got distanced after George was arrested in a molestation case registered in 2017 in Banaswadi police station. He was accused number 6 in the case and had come out on bail.

For the last six to seven months Ravi was calling George a rapist. George had objected to Ravi for calling as rapist. But, he continued to call him the same. So, George was angry with him and informed his brother and friend. They hatched a plan to eliminate him and executed when Ravi was alone in Ramdev Garden. All three accused persons were produced in the court and they have been remanded to judicial custody.