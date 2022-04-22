Bengaluru: 463 garbage trucks penalised for violating traffic rules

Bengaluru: The city traffic police carried out a special drive against the trucks carrying garbage in Bengaluru to check their fitness following death of three persons in road accidents recently. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also decided to ensure that all garbage vehicles in its fleet and those belonging to the contractors are certified by the Transport department.

In several areas and main roads the traffic police had checked vehicle documents of the BBMP garbage trucks. The drivers were also checked for drunkness. One driver was caught drunk. A separate case has been filed against him.

The drive was carried out at all stations in the East, West and North divisions. Around 823 vehicles, including an auto tipper, lorry and container carrying waste was inspected by the traffic police.

A total of 463 vehicles were fined for violating traffic rules, including using "malicious" registration number plate, not wearing uniform, jumping signals, reckless driving. Some drivers were penalised, and fine were collected on the spot.

Traffic cops were on the road early on Wednesday morning and checked each and every truck carrying waste, in the east zone. They collected Rs 1.25 lakh fine from traffic violators. Traffic Division (East) DCP KM Shantaraju said the offenders were warned not to violate the traffic rules again.

Bengaluru West Division, DCP, Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said, "All documents including verification of fitness certificates and insurance of garbage trucks were done. Action has been initiated against those who did not produce documents." North Division DCP S Savitha said that with the inspection, the drivers were made aware of traffic rules.

Around 19 drivers were caught using mobile phones while they were driving the garbage trucks.