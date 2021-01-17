Bengaluru airport gets health accreditation 

Bengaluru: During the Covid-19 pandemic that unfolded last year, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB or BIAL) strove to maintain hygiene at its facilities for the safety of passengers.

The numerous fumigation and hygiene measures helped BIAL achieve the Airport Council International's (ACI) Airport Health Accreditation (AHA), a certification that recognizes the airport' commitment to the safety of passengers, employees, and general public.

ACI's AHA certification was established to restore confidence in travelers about the safety of airport facilities and the effectiveness of the precautionary measures implemented to prevent risk to their health while passing through an airport. The ACI assessment covered health and safety measures undertaken by BIAL for safety and well-being of passengers, employees and stakeholders.

"The AHA Certification from ACE reaffirms BIAL's strong commitment towards the safety of passengers and the entire airport community. It is both gratifying and encouraging to see that our efforts, along with our partners, have been recognised internationally," said Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL.

Bengaluru Airport has been at the forefront of innovation right from the beginning of the pandemic by introducing contactless processing as well as numerous hygiene measures to offer a sanitised and clean travel experience for passengers.

"I congratulate KIAB for achieving Airports Council International's Airport Health Accreditation Programme. KIAB has shown that it is providing a safe airport experience for all travelers which is in line with recommended health measures in the ACI Aviation Business Restart and Recovery guidelines and ICAO Council Aviation Recovery Task Force Recommendations, along with industry best practices," said Luis Felipe de Oliveira, Director General ACI World.