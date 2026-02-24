Will place Tirumala ghee facts before Assembly today, asserts Lokesh

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has said that all facts relating to the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the making of Tirumala laddu during the erstwhile regime would be presented in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking to journalists in the Assembly lobby on Monday, Lokesh strongly criticised former minister Botsa Satyanarayana for his “propaganda” against Heritage Foods. He clarified that Indapur Dairy has no connection with Heritage and objected to Botsa’s refrain that Indapur Dairy is a “Heritage Co-company”.

“Doesn’t such a senior leader know that the term ‘co-company’ doesn’t even exist?” Lokesh asked, alleging that false information was deliberately being spread. Lokesh stated that Indapur Dairy is only a packing unit, while Heritage is a listed company. He pointed out that leaders of the YSR Congress Party, including Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had filed complaints with SEBI against them.

The IT Minister called out YSRCP leaders for their wild allegations regarding ghee procurement. He challenged them to prove where a kilogram of ghee is available for Rs 360. “If ghee is being sold at Rs 360 per kilo, it can only be adulterated. The market price is usually above Rs 1,000,” he pointed out.

Lokesh further alleged that during Jagan’s five-year tenure, Sakshi and Bharathi Cements had received Rs 1,000 crore from the government, while stating that his side had not taken a single rupee from the government.

Lokesh said that if India reaches the finals of a cricket match, he would certainly attend, adding that if needed, he would even buy a ticket for former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Turning to the Legislative Council proceedings, Lokesh questioned why YSRCP members, currently seeking discussion on the Budget, had obstructed the Council for four days. “If they want smooth functioning, why did they block proceedings?” he asked. Lokesh emphasised that the government would present detailed facts on the Tirumala ghee issue in the Assembly on Tuesday.