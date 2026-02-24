CM aims at Rs. 54 LAKH per capita income

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said the State government is working towards increasing Andhra Pradesh’s per capita income from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 54 lakh as part of the ‘Swarnandhra–2047’ Vision, aligning it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Speaking during a discussion on welfare budget allocations in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the NDA coalition government is committed to achieving social equality and reducing economic disparities. So, focus is being laid on uplifting the poorest sections and ensuring that politically backward classes receive priority.

Chandrababu reiterated that the ‘Super Six’ welfare schemes have proved to be a “super hit,” benefiting sections such as auto workers, fishermen and handloom weavers. The government is implementing the P4 model to bridge economic inequalities, under which 10 lakh “Bangaru kutumbalu” have been adopted by one lakh mentors to support the poorest of the poor. “Any programme will yield results only if it is constantly monitored. There should be no poverty if we are to achieve the 2047 goal,” he said, emphasising targeted interventions for vulnerable communities. Despite financial constraints, he said, higher allocations have been made for SCs, STs, BCs and for minority welfare in the current budget. He assured members that the state government would sincerely implement the allocations and ensure effective delivery of essential commodities with technical monitoring support.

The Chief Minister announced that a commission has been constituted to implement 33 per cent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) and that steps are being taken to enforce it before the upcoming local body elections. He said the government is examining demands from certain communities seeking inclusion in the BC list under SC and ST categories.

Referring to SC sub-classification, Chandrababu said credit for implementing proportional reservations goes to the NDA government. On the issue of G.O. Ms. No. 3 concerning tribal reservations, which was struck down by the Supreme Court, he said the government would consult tribal groups before deciding the next course of action. The Chief Minister reiterated that the coalition government has ensured protection and welfare for minority communities and that long-term investments in education and healthcare, from Anganwadi to higher education, are central to securing the future of coming generations.