Lok Sabha speaker forms over 60 Parliamentary Friendship Groups

Lok Sabha Speaker Hon’ble Om Birla on Monday announced the formation of Parliamentary Friendship Groups with more than 60 countries.

Shri Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, MP from Chevella representing the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana, has been appointed as the Leader of the Parliamentary Friendship Group for Kuwait. Additionally, Shri Dharmapuri Aravind, MP from Nizamabad, has been appointed as the Leader of the Group for Ukraine.

These groups will visit the respective countries to strengthen bilateral ties, foster mutual understanding on foreign policy issues, promote cultural relations, and discuss parliamentary matters.

It is anticipated that these initiatives will further enhance friendly relations between India and the international community, promoting greater parliamentary cooperation.