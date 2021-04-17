Bengaluru: All-party Covid meet postponed

Bengaluru: The all-party meeting called by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on April 18 to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the State has been postponed as he has been hospitalized after testing Covid positive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in a statement Manipal Hospitals said on Sunday, "The Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Yediyurappa who was admitted yesterday for management of Covid continues to be under medical observation.

All his vital parameters are being monitored as per protocol and he's receiving appropriate treatment. He is stable and cheerful."