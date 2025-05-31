Bengaluru among global tech powerhouses, says CBRE report

Bengaluru: Bengaluru, long celebrated as India’s IT capital, has now earned a place among the world’s top 12 technology powerhouses, according to a report by global real estate consulting firm CBRE.

The report, titled Global Tech Talent Guidebook 2025, reveals that the city has surpassed 1 million tech professionals — making it one of the largest tech talent hubs in the Asia-Pacific region, alongside Beijing and Shanghai.

The report evaluates 115 global markets based on the availability, quality, and cost of tech talent. These markets are categorized into three groups: Powerhouses (12 major hubs with deep and competitive talent pools), Established (63 mature markets with steady pipelines), and Emerging (40 growth-focused markets with development potential).

Bengaluru has been ranked among the elite “Powerhouse” category, joining the likes of Beijing, Boston, London, New York Metro, Paris, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, and Toronto.

CBRE highlights Bengaluru’s vast and growing tech workforce as a key factor for its global recognition.

With over 1 million tech professionals, the city has become a leading destination for innovation, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

“Bengaluru’s emergence as a global tech superpower reflects India’s strategic depth in digital innovation, AI readiness, and talent capability,” said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE for India, Southeast Asia, West Asia, and Africa.

He further added that other Indian cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur are also witnessing positive trends. These cities are contributing uniquely to India’s diverse and resilient tech ecosystem — a strong indicator of the maturing Indian market.

The report also notes that Bengaluru has the highest number of professionals specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) in India — putting it on par with established U.S. tech clusters like San Francisco and New York.