Bengaluru braces for intense heat as temperatures soar

Bengaluru : With summer setting in, Bengaluru is already experiencing a sharp rise in temperatures, and the heat is only expected to intensify in the coming days. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert, warning that the maximum temperature could be recorded next week. According to officials, the city’s temperature is expected to be 6 to 8 degrees Celsius higher than normal, making it one of the hottest spells in recent years. Residents are advised to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun.

With the sun shining brightly and no immediate signs of relief, Bengaluru is gearing up for an unusually scorching summer ahead. The city is already recording temperatures of 32 to 34 degrees. The temperature will rise to 36-38 degrees in the next two days. The temperature is likely to reach 39 degrees Celsius by the end of this month. The Meteorological Department has issued a maximum temperature alert, and last year too, the city recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius. This year too, the Meteorological Department has issued a temperature warning of 39 to 40 degrees. The Meteorological Department has advised people not to walk in the sun too much and has also warned about hot winds.

Hot winds are already blowing in both the districts of the state, Mangaluru and Kalaburagi. Thus, this tension has started in Bangalore as well and the Meteorological Department has advised people to take precautions regarding their health. As the heat has already increased in the city, people have resorted to coconut water, buttermilk, fruits and cold drinks. This summer, children and the elderly are generally more likely to suffer from health problems. In this context, people should drink more water. They should eat fruits. Doctors are advising people not to expose themselves to the sun too muchand to wear thick clothes.