Bengaluru: BS Yeddyurappa to tour more districts this time too

Bengaluru : The BJP is preparing to enter the state assembly election arena more effectively and the tour of strong veteran leaders will begin from Sunday. Former CM BS Yeddyurappa will give his best to fight back for the party in this election as well, and will participate in a total of 80 public meetings from April 23 to May 6.

A meeting was held with CM Basavaraj Bommai and party leaders till late on Friday night under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding travel, meeting-conventions, road show and election strategy. In the meeting, there was a discussion about calling Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Kanakapura assembly constituency and hold a big meeting. Yogi Adityanath will fly high the saffron flag in Old Mysore and coastal areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tour will begin from April 28.

BJP sources said that CM Bommai will be involved in 75 meetings, BL Santhosh and Nalin Kumar Kateel in more than 50 meetings.

CM Basavaraja Bommai, who is also the president of the BJP campaign committee, will start his tour from Sunday, for which a special vehicle has been prepared.

On April 24, he will campaign in Harihara, Ranebennur, Haveri, Bankapur, Savanur, Shiggavi, Kundagola in Davangere and stay in Hubli for the night. On April 25, they will campaign in Hubli, Kittur, Khanapur, Belgaum Rural, Belgaum South, North, Bailahongala, Savadatti constituencies.

On April 26, Yamakanamaradi, Chikkodi, Nippani, Arabavi, Gokak, Athani, Rayabhaga, Ramadurga. He will campaign in Shiggavi on April 27 and return to Bangalore.