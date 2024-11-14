Bengaluru: Entrance fee of Bala Bhavan to be hiked

Bengaluru: Hundreds of people visit Cubbon Park every day. Especially on weekends thousands of people visit and enjoy the beauty of nature. Preparations are going on behind the scenes for increasing the entrance fee of Bala Bhavan at Cubbon Park.

The ticket price has not been increased for the past many years. Thus, the Bala Bhavan authorities are thinking of increasing the ticket price this year. Ticket price is fixed at Rs 20 for children and Rs 30 for adults. Now, there is a thought to raise it by Rs 10 to Rs 20 for adults.

Bala Bhavan has special toys for children. Officials said that the ticket price is being increased for the purpose of handling these toy items. There is a possibility that the entrance fee of all Bala Bhavans in the state will increase soon.

Already the entry fee inside Lal Bagh has been increased. It is not right to increase the entrance fee of Bala Bhavan now. The government has already raised all the prices and is minting money. It is okay if the entry fee is reduced. However, the Cubbon Park Walker Association has warned that they will protest if it increases the fare. Besides, the government has organized three days of special programs on the occasion of Children’s Day on November 14. The public has expressed the opinion that it is not right to increase the entrance fee at this time.