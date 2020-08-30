Bengaluru: Forest department rescues deer stag from feral dogs

Bengaluru: Karnataka Forest Department staff and volunteers from Rajarajeshwari Nagar rescued a deer stag from a hotel at around 10.10pm on August 28.

Chased by feral dogs from the Turahalli reserve forest, the deer had taken refuge in an empty site in Krishna Gardens for two days.

The residents of Rajajeshwari Nagar spotted the deer walking around the area, following which a team of forest officers was sent to the area to rescue the animal.

The 15-member team managed to capture the animal after an hour. However, the rescue operation was assisted by 13 volunteers. During the operation the deer stag was encircled twice but each time it managed to escape.

The rescue operations, led by range forest officer Gopal and DRFO Naveen, started at 9.35 pm.Though fifteen forest staff and 13 volunteers had encircled the deer with nets, it escaped. Finally, the deer ran towards Uttarahalli-Kengeri road and entered a restaurant close to JSS engineering College where it was finally caught.

Eventually, it entered a restaurant where two volunteers, Dileep and Manjunath, were successful in holding onto the deer before forest staff took control of the situation.

After examination by a doctor from People For Animals (PFA) the deer was released back in the Turahalli forest.

Environmentalist Joseph Hoover said,"Feral dogs are a major issue in Turahalli reserve forest. At least 14 deer have been killed and devoured by these dogs.

Deer are being driven by these feral dogs to take refuge in residential areas."