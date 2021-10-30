Bengaluru Imposed A Moratorium On The Sale Of Liquor Till 31 October Regarding The Demise Of Rajkumar' Death

On Friday, after the death of Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar, Kamal Pant, the municipal police commissioner, released an order Bengaluru has imposed a moratorium thoroughout the city on the sale of alcoholic beverages till October 31. As per the directive, every liquor shops, which include bars and restaurants, as well as wine stores, are prohibited in order to ensure law and order.

Meanwhile, moments after the announcement of 46-year-old Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's demise from cardiac arrest broke in the media on Friday, tributes came in throughout all sectors of existence and from all corners of the country, comprising lawmakers from all parties, celebrities from all over the country, and fans.

Dozens of fans and admirers flocked to Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium on Friday to pay their tributes to Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar, often known as 'Appu.' According to reports, the Bengaluru police are having difficulty maintaining order. Puneeth's premature death has rocked the entertainment world, as well as his colleagues, friends, family, and fans. In Bengaluru, his mortal remains will be interred alongside those of his father, the famed Kannada actor Dr. Rajkumar.

According to the directive, a large crowd had gathered at Puneeth's house in Sadashivanagar, at Kantheerava stadium, and elsewhere. There's a chance that some nefarious persons will propagate incorrect information on social media. There was a chance that a few persons under the impac of alcohol will take advantage of the scenario and disrupt the city's law and order situation. To avoid unexpected situations, liquor sales have been enforced as a precautionary measure.