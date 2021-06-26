Bengaluru Man Leads To Stitches After Hurting With From Chinese Manja

On Wednesday, a 48-year-old entrepreneur was badly injured with a 'chinese manja' that used to fly kites stuck in his neck while riding his bike in Bengaluru.

Mallikarjuna KH, Wilson Garden resident, a software engineer was riding his two-wheeler near the Adugodi traffic police station when the chinese manja became entangled around his throat and badly injured him.

He felt that he could be severely injured and the situation could deteriorate. He stated he pulled the manja with his right hand, which also resulted in injuries and wounds to his fingers. As a result of the incident, he has to go through five stitches on his neck and five stitches on each of his two fingers.

While expressing, he stated that it was quite frightening and hazardous, and while there was less traffic because to Covid-19, this threat could have potentially harmed more than two or three people if there had been normal traffic. The government must enforce the restriction, or these cables will pose a serious threat to humans.

Gaurav Gupta, the BBMP's chief commissioner, said he will order governments to take strict action against merchants selling the forbidden thread. Forest officials intend to do the same, as the manja has been found to be lethal to birds. The majority of distress calls for bird rescue point to manja as the source of the problem.

Since it is light and cheap, the forbidden thread is frequently used to fly kites during festivities like Makar Sankranti. Due to the extreme metal dust and glass powder coating, it becomes hazardous.