Live
- RG Kar financial case: Sandip Ghosh moves division bench of Calcutta HC
- Maha Kumbh: Haryana CM, Cabinet to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam today
- US federal judge indefinitely blocks Trump's order ending birthright citizenship
- Centre approves Rs 176 crore for Telangana under SASCI scheme
- Now, Pakistan will take Hamas' help for terrorist attacks in Kashmir: VHP
- WI to commence new WTC cycle with three-Test home series against Australia
- Many Americans unaware of long-term risks of heart disease with pregnancy: Study
- J&K mysterious deaths: All pesticide, insecticide shops sealed in Rajouri district
- Students globally express concerns about ChatGPT’s reliability: Study
- HM Shah to attend Samadhi Smriti Mahotsav of Vidyasagar Ji Maharaj in Chhattisgarh today
Just In
Bengaluru: Man stabs wife to death near son’s school, suspecting affair
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife to death in broad daylight near his son’s school, in full public view, in Bengaluru on...
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife to death in broad daylight near his son’s school, in full public view, in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The incident took place in Vinayakanagar, Hebbagodi, near Anekal town. The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Sriganga, and the accused husband as Mohanraj. The accused has been arrested by the police.
According to the police, Sriganga and Mohanraj had been married for seven years and have a six-year-old son. Two years ago, Mohanraj suspected his wife of having a relationship with one of his friends, leading to frequent quarrels. The couple had been living separately for the past eight months.
On Tuesday night, Mohanraj had visited his wife’s residence to see his child, during which an argument broke out between them. On Wednesday morning, while Sriganga was riding her bike to drop their son off at school, Mohanraj, who was waiting for her, intercepted and attacked her in the middle of the road. He stabbed her repeatedly, near the school premises.
Eyewitnesses rushed the severely injured Sriganga to a private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries. Reacting to the incident, Bengaluru Rural’s Superintendent of Police (SP) S.K. Baba said that the attack took place as Sriganga was dropping her son off at the school. Despite being taken to the hospital, she could not be saved. Further investigation revealed that Mohanraj and his friend worked in the same factory.
At one point, Mohanraj had allowed his friend to stay at his residence, which led to conflicts between him and Sriganga.
He suspected that she was having an affair with his friend, which fuelled their marital disputes.
Following their separation, Mohanraj reportedly became enraged as he had not seen his son for several months.
The police are now verifying his statements and have launched a detailed investigation
into the case.