Bengaluru Metro ticket price hike after 7 years; Rs 15 minimum fare

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which has not hiked metro fares for 7 consecutive years, is now set to revise metro fares as per the Central Government’s fare fixing committee’s advice. Soon, the minimum fare for a metro ride will be increased to Rs 15 and the maximum fare will be increased to Rs 75.

After the last fare revision was done once in 2017 after the Bangalore Metro service started, now for the second time, a committee constituted by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is reviewing the ticket fare hike.

Public suggestions, comments and objections on the proposed rate revision were received till October 28.

This fare revision is carried out by the First Fare Fixing Committee constituted by the Central Government under Sections 33 and 34 of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002. Currently, fares range from a minimum fare of Rs 10 to a maximum fare of Rs 60 from one station to another.

In addition, passengers using smart cards and QR code tickets will get a 5 percent discount.

Various expenses like metro operation expenses, maintenance and staff salaries are increasing every year. Despite these additional costs, there has been no rate hike in the last 7 years. Concerns are also being expressed about the delay in rate revision.

BMRCL Managing Director Mahesh Rao M committee has not yet submitted its final report. He informed that a decision will be taken about the rate hike after the review of the committee.

In addition, there has been favourable atmosphere regarding the train traffic on the extended route from Nagasandra to Madawara on the Green Line of the Metro.

Many MPs including MP Tejaswi Surya have also sent instructions to the BMRCL officials to open the extended metro rail line for traffic. In this context, the metro organization has decided to open the extended stretch of the metro green line on Tumkur Road for early traffic by conducting the necessary technical tests. This is expected to reduce the crowding near Nagasandra Metro Station.