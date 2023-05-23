Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line by December: BMRCL

Bengaluru: Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced that the Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro will start its operations this December. This line will connect Bommasandra with RV Road and will be completed by December 2023.

Earlier, BMRCL had decided to open the yellow line in two phases. In the first phase, the Metro from Bommasandra to Silkboard in the month of June and in the second phase from Central Silkboard to RV Road were prepared to start operations.

However, it was intended to be completed in a single phase knowing that it would be difficult to attract more passengers by opening it in two phases. Besides, Bangalore Metro’s Green Line consists of North-South (Nagasandra to Silk Institute) and East-West (Kengeri to Baiappanahalli) corridors.

The Yellow Line passes through the densely populated areas of BTM Layout, Bommanahalli, Central Silk Board and Electronics City. The yellow line will help to reduce traffic congestion. The route will also include Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover. It has been informed that the two-stage bridge will be 3.3 km from Ragigudda to Silk Board Junction.

Bangalore Metro authorities are committed to completing 175 km of metro network by 2025. Recently in the month of March of this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajpuram Metro line.

Whitefield- KR Puram Metro will be convenient for many people between these two areas. There are metro stations at Whitefield, Channasandra, Kadugodi Treepark, Pattandur Agrahara, Sri Sathyasai Hospital, Nallurahalli, Kundalahalli, Seetharamanapalya, Hoodi, Garudacharpalya, Singhayanapalya, KR Puram. But the work is still pending and in the future if this railway line is connected to Baiyappanahalli it will benefit everyone in the city.

Bangalore Metro Yellow Line helps thousands of IT employees to commute to work without facing any traffic jam. Namma Metro helps not only the residents of the city but also the outsiders arriving in the city to easily travel to any corner of Bangalore.