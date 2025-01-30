Bengaluru: MP lashes out at state chief Vijayendra, seeks national leaders’ intervention

Bengaluru: The infighting within the BJP’s Karnataka unit has come out into the open with the party’s Chikballapur MP and former minister K. Sudhakar on Wednesday lashing out at state President B.Y. Vijayendra and warning that if national leaders fail to take action, the party has no future. Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Sudhakar expressed his dissatisfaction, stating that he has not been treated well since joining the BJP from the Congress. “I joined the BJP believing in its democratic values and the principles of the RSS. I contested from Chikkaballapur, where the BJP had no presence. Seventeen of us joined the BJP to make B.S. Yediyurappa the Chief Minister. After Yediyurappa’s resignation, I worked closely with CM Basavaraj Bommai. Yet, those who claim to be building the party targeted me and tried to ensure my defeat,” Sudhakar said, taking direct aim at Vijayendra.

“Mr Vijayendra, can you win even one seat in Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts on your own?” he said in a direct challenge. Sudhakar accused Vijayendra of making arbitrary appointments within the party. “Vijayendra has appointed Sandeep as the district President of Chikkaballapur. He has filled key positions - District President, State Secretary, State General Secretary, and State Vice President - solely based on his personal preferences. I am deeply disappointed by his behaviour,” he alleged.

He further criticised the internal election process within the BJP. “Elections are being conducted within the party, and nominations for district Presidents have begun. These elections should be held democratically. However, in Chikkaballapur and several other districts, no elections were conducted. You only want people who say ‘yes’ to you,” he remarked.

“You (Vijayendra) became the state President through manipulation. The entire election process for the state President’s post has been rigged. I have not yet brought these issues to the notice of your father, Yediyurappa. The entire party is unhappy with the way things are unfolding,” he claimed.

“He (Vijayendra) does not take anyone into confidence. He may have thousands of crores, but his followers worked to ensure my defeat. He did not even extend me the courtesy of informing me before appointing the district President. He ignores my calls. National President J.P. Nadda grants appointments with just a message, yet Vijayendra has cancelled meetings three times after fixing them. Are you trying to bury us in our own strongholds?” Sudhakar asked. “I am frustrated, and I will not remain silent. What have you done to senior leaders like C.T. Ravi, Basavaraj Bommai, and Ramesh Jarkiholi? As state President, you barely won from a BJP stronghold - and that too through adjustment politics. The results would have been different if another candidate had been fielded. We all know who you rely on. He may bring in money through real estate, but in politics, that doesn’t count. I will personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring all these issues to their attention,” Sudhakar warned.