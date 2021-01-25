Bengaluru: National Voters' Day celebrated

Bengaluru: During the inaugural function of National Voters Day, the chief secretary, P Ravi Kumar, on Monday, said that people are not taking the election seriously in India. "The election process is very rigorous and people are not aware of the hard work put in by the officials," he said.

Kumar said, "Those under 18 years of age have the right to vote, and all must be included in the voter list. The role of youth in the voting process is very important and we need to work to make the younger generation more aware of this. Everyone should be included in the voter list."

The chief secretary said that speculation over the electronic voting machines (EVM) is not correct as they have been in use for the past two decades.

"Speculations about EVMs are not correct. The information contained in it will not be distorted. EVM is right in India and everyone should be aware of it," he added. Kumar elaborated that the turnout of females in the state elections have increased recently.

"The Election Commission has given much preference to people with disabilities who have voting facilities and have access to all sorts of voting booths. The role of booth level officials is a very important role for elections. All those who have completed 18 years of age should be registered with the electoral rolls and ensure that they are included in the electoral rolls during the election," he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Sanjeev Kumar said voters play an important role in a democratic nation. "Voters should be informed about the voting. The Election Commission's goal is to make every 18-year-old youth join the voter list by making them more aware of voting for 18-year-old voters. That is why many new programs are being created and all are being added to the voter list," he said.

"C-Vigil software is designed to prevent violations during elections, and citizens can send photos and video if anyone is found to have violated the code. The concerned authorities immediately inspect the site and take disciplinary action against the guilty.

In the by-election held in Covid, all the rules have been complied with and successfully conducted. The necessary information regarding voting can be obtained by visiting the Election Commission website," Sanjeev said.