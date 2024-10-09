Bengaluru Police Launch Aggressive Anti-Drug Campaign, Netting Significant Arrests And Seizures

Bengaluru's Police Commissioner B Dayanand has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to combat the city's escalating drug problem, implementing a strict zero-tolerance approach towards drug peddling and possession.



September saw a marked intensification of anti-drug efforts, with the Bengaluru Police registering 49 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. This crackdown resulted in 67 arrests, including three foreign nationals, demonstrating the wide-reaching nature of the operation.

The month-long campaign yielded significant drug seizures:

- 170.689 kg of marijuana

- 1.984 kg of opium

- 13 grams of cocaine

- 372 grams of MDMA

- 998 ecstasy tablets

- 1,089 LSD strips

Commissioner Dayanand emphasized the strategic focus on dismantling drug supply chains: "Our daily raids across the city aim to trace and eliminate the root of drug distribution networks." This approach reflects a commitment to addressing the drug issue at its source, rather than merely targeting end-users.

The police have also taken a firm stance against foreign nationals involved in drug trafficking, initiating deportation proceedings. In 2024 alone, 80 individuals have been deported to their home countries as part of this initiative.

Highlighting the long-term nature of this anti-drug campaign, Dayanand called for public cooperation, urging citizens to report any suspicious activities. This collaborative approach between law enforcement and the community is seen as crucial in the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in Bengaluru.

As the crackdown continues, authorities remain committed to their zero-tolerance policy, aiming to significantly reduce drug-related activities and create a safer environment for Bengaluru's residents.