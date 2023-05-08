Bengaluru: Rahul Gandhi bike ride with food delivery boy

Bengaluru : Just 3 days left for the state assembly elections. The open campaign will end on Monday. In this backdrop, various national leaders are campaigning heavily. Now a video of Rahul Gandhi riding a two-wheeler with a food delivery boy in Bengaluru, the state capital, is going viral on social media.

Rahul Gandhi went for a two-wheeler ride in Bengaluru with a delivery boy and had breakfast at the Airlines Hotel. Along with the food delivery boy, he traveled to Airlines Hotel, Chinnaswamy, Raj Bhavan Road.Rahul Gandhi met former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at SCJ Hospital in Bangalore on a two-wheeler and inquired about his health. Former Kerala Chief Minister Oomman Chandy is undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital.