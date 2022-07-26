Bengaluru ranks 6th among 10 most polluted cities

Bengaluru: Bengaluru was one of the top cities in India with the worst Air Quality Index (AQI). At 7.30 am, on Monday. The city had an Air Quality Index of 101, placing it sixth among India's most polluted cities. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Rupnagar in Punjab topped the list with an AQI of 141, followed by Patna, Dharuhera, Delhi, and Chandrapur, which had values of 113, 114, 106, and 104, respectively.

By 1pm Monday, the AQI in Bengaluru had returned to acceptable levels, falling to 67. However, BTM Layout continued to get a value of 101, making it the city's most polluted location. According to the CPCB, an AQI result of 100 or more is regarded as moderately severe and may create difficulty in those with respiratory issues. Rising pollution levels in Bengaluru have been causing concern among residents for some time.

According to a research by Green India conducted in January, Bengaluru is one of ten south Indian cities with air pollution that exceeds World Health Organization criteria (WHO).

The CPCB and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board established ten monitoring stations across the city to check pollution levels. In Bengaluru, pollution is monitored in BTM Layout, Bapuji Nagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar 5th block, City Railway station, Saneguruvanahalli, Hebbal, Silk Board, Peenya, and BWSSB Kadubeesanahalli.