Bengaluru records lowest temperature of 13.9 C in November for ten years

Bengaluru: India's IT hub Bengaluru awoke to a chilly Monday morning with the meteorological agency recording a minimum temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest November reading in ten years.

The Garden City had a maximum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius and a low temperature of 13.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). HAL Airport Station recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius, while Bengaluru International Airport Station recorded a temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Bengaluru for the month of November was 13.3 degrees Celsius on November 21, 2012. The historical record, nevertheless, is 9.6 degrees Celsius, which was reported on November 15, 1967.

The following 48 hours will mainly see cloud cover, according to the Met Office prediction. Early in the morning, mist is particularly likely in several places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are probably going to be in the range of 25 and 15, respectively.

In the state's plains, Bidar on Sunday registered the coldest minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, a few locations over North Interior Karnataka (NIK) and a few isolated locations over Central Karnataka (CK) are predicted to see minimum temperatures that are much below normal. A few locations over CK & NIK and a few isolated areas over South Interior Karnataka (SIK) will be much below normal during the course of the next 48 hours.