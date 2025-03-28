Bengaluru Techie Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife After Heated Argument

Rakesh, 35, is accused of stabbing his wife Gauri multiple times after a violent argument at their Bengaluru residence on March 26. According to police sources, the couple had been experiencing significant tension due to Gauri's inability to secure employment.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the incident began when Rakesh allegedly slapped Gauri during an argument. In response, Gauri reportedly threw a knife at him, causing minor injuries. Rakesh then allegedly used the same knife to fatally stab Gauri.

After the alleged murder, Rakesh:

- Placed Gauri's body in a travel bag and concealed it in their bathroom

- Informed a carpenter in the building about the incident

- Contacted Gauri's parents and confessed to the murder

- Drove to Pune and approached the Shirwal Police Station

- Consumed poison and surrendered to authorities

Rakesh is currently receiving medical treatment at Sassoon Hospital in Pune. A Bengaluru police team from Hulimavu is monitoring his condition and preparing for further legal proceedings.

Sources indicate that Gauri had previously worked in a private company but had recently quit her job. The couple frequently argued about her employment status, with Rakesh being the sole earning member of the family.

If Rakesh's medical condition stabilizes, he will be brought to Bengaluru for detailed investigation and legal action. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading to the fatal incident.