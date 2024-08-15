Bengaluru: Treatment for heart ailments must be cost-effective

Bengaluru: BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar on Wednesday said that the treatment for heart-related ailments must be cost - effective affordable by poor and the ordinary public.

“Towards that end, the establishment of Aveksha Heart Centre at Singapura in M. S. Palya is a welcome development,” Dr Ram Prasath Manohar said, after inaugurating the Centre.

According to BWSSB Chairman, the doctors have been doing their job in the form of service and hence public are largely benefitted. “In this regard, it is laudable that Dr Uday Ballal and his family have taken a very noble step,” Dr Ram Prasath Manohar added.

Expressing concern over increasing incidents of heart-related diseases among the youth, the BWSSB Chairman said periodical check-ups and health camps are necessary along with light physical exercises and meditation.

“Dr Uday Ballal and his family members have come to the service of the public by establishing a sophisticated Hospital. Their tribe must increase,” he said.

In his speech, Dr Jayakar Shetty, Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University, said even though the number of medical colleges have increased, there is still shortage of doctors in the country. Moreover, heart-related ailments have increased post-Corona period.

“At critical times such as heart attacks, the number of Hospitals must increase to provide quick treatment. Towards that end, Aveksha Heart Centre has come as a great relief to this part of Bangalore,” Dr Jayakar Shetty said.

Dr Uday Ballal, Founder & Chairman Aveksha Heart Centre, Smt Aarathi Ballal, Smt Ujwala Ballal, Dr Aditya Ballal along with Dr Nutan and Dr. Suraj, Heart Specialist of Sparsh Hospital were present.