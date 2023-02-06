BGS hospital revamped cancer centre to promote holistic healing

Bengaluru: BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital observed World Cancer Day with a number of new activities in honour of their cancer patients and as a step toward delivering a comprehensive approach to cancer treatment and rehabilitation.

The hospital officially opened its newly renovated oncology department, which was designed with the requirements of cancer patients and their families in mind to provide them with a soothing and more revitalising environment while receiving cancer treatment.A waiting area with motivational literature for patients to read and take home, herbal tea, soulful music, and enhanced seating chairs are all present in the lovely place, which is packed with inspiring tales of cancer fighters. These elements help to lower stress and improve care.

Sri Sri Dr. Prakashnath Swamiji, Managing Director of the BGS & SJB Group of Institutions and Hospitals in Bengaluru, as well as doctors including Dr Monika Pansari, Dr Karthik K Prasad, Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, Dr Govind Eriat, Dr Prerana S Nesargi, Dr Mathangi J, cancer survivors, members of the privileged community, corporate executives, and hospital personnel attended the department's inauguration.

Speaking during the screening and film's premier, Biju Nair, Cluster COO at Bengaluru's Gleneagles Global Hospitals, remarked, "The bravery of our cancer patients and their families inspires us every day. Launching this short film is our attempt to recognise their fortitude and to convey the idea that we are all in this together during one of their most difficult phases. The battle against cancer is not only about one person; it affects the whole family. We are making every attempt to make their journey as comfortable as possible."

Commenting on the significant advancements in cancer treatment and research as well as the advantages it offers patients, Consultant Hematology, Hemato-Oncology and Stem Cell Transplantation, Dr Govind Eriat said, "Of all cancer subspecialties, the amalgamation of cutting edge molecular advancements and affordable Indian generics, has been most impactful in the realm of haematology, hematological cancers and immunology, as they have translated into bedside care, at an affordable cost.

Stem cell transplantation is now more accessible to deserving patients, like leukemia and myelomas and refractory lymphomas, in addition to Thalassemia and sickel cell disease.

Newer immunotherapy platforms like using genetically modified T cells called CAR-T cells are now a reality, which will help patients whose blood cancer has not responded to standard of care, in the high risk and refractory segment.

The unfavourable side effects that an allogeneic transplant delivers have been minimised by T-cell-based graft management procedures, which are now commonplace. Although the price is prohibitive right now, in a few years it will be affordable for a lot more individuals.

The enterprise of national and international bone marrow registries to help patients without a family donor, had already saved well over 10000 lives, giving their families a second chance.