Bhadravathi youth killed in cricket tiff, another hurt
Shivamogga: A 23-year-old named Arun was killed and another youth, Sanjay, injured in Bhadravathi on May 5. The incident followed a cricket game argument among friends that escalated into a violent attack. The police detained two suspects for questioning regarding the case.
The incident unfolded on Monday night under the jurisdiction of Hosamane Police Station. Police sources explained that the group had played cricket earlier that evening and consumed alcohol, which fuelled a heated verbal dispute over the game, ultimately turning deadly.
Police swiftly responded, apprehending two individuals at the scene who were reportedly under the influence.
The suspects are undergoing interrogation to determine the full circumstances of the attack, as authorities work to piece together the events leading to Arun’s death. Sanjay, the injured youth, is receiving treatment while the investigation continues.