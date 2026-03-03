Bhago Mobility partners with Honda

Bengaluru: Bhago Mobility has announced the launch of a comprehensive electric mobility platform designed to enable India’s growing urban mobility. In partnership with Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and supported by Honda Power Pack Energy India’s (HEID) battery-swapping infrastructure, the company plans to deploy electric two-wheelers in Delhi and Bengaluru, with a Pan India rollout over the next three years.Commenting on this partnership.

Mutsuo Usui, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “At Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, our approach to electric mobility is rooted in creating solutions that are sustainable, reliable, and truly impactful for everyday riders. Our partnership with Bhago Mobility reflects this commitment, bringing together Honda’s trusted quality and innovation with a strong, technology driven battery swapping ecosystem. Through the Activa e: integrated with HEID’s robust swapping network, we aim to deliver safe, efficient, and productivity enhancing mobility solutions that minimize downtime for India’s mobility workforce. We deeply value the synergy of this collaboration and remain fully committed to comprehensive and dependable after sales support, ensuring long term trust and customer satisfaction.”