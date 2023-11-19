Big Shock for PGs; BBMP to release new guideline

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is ready to give a big shock to the Paying Guests (PG) in Bengaluru city. Complaints are coming to the corporation from neighbors who have PGs in the city. Thus, BBMP has decided to release a new guideline for PGs. Many PGs are running in the city in violation of commercial license and safety rules of BBMP. Officials have been instructed to check this and take action to collect commercial tax. BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that guidelines will be issued after that.

PG's are not managed in a manner that facilitates with human resources. Too many people are being put in a room beyond the rules for the sake of money. Basic facilities are not provided properly. A PG does not have a toilet facility as per the number of people accommodated. Failed to maintain cleanliness. They are collecting rent beyond the rules. Thus many complaints have come from the public from the areas where there are PGs.

PGs are being licensed and converted commercially by BESCOM and BWSSB. Those who come to PG pay money. If not, they will go elsewhere. If the people who give money find the PG not good, they will go somewhere else, so don't know why this question came up. Millions of people are in PG. It would have been difficult for those in PG to live in private houses, but we are working as public service. Where did the complaint come from? There may be a handful, if you want them, visit them and check them yourself. But the association of PG owners expressed their displeasure that it is not right to get all the PGs licensed and check the legal PGs.

In general, the BBMP has woken up to the complaints from the public and has proposed to issue new guidelines including commercial license from the corporation for running PG, which will be beneficial to the corporation during tax collection. But most of the PGs in the city are reluctant to pay commercial tax. After collecting the information of PGs in the city, a separate policy will be implemented for PGs, which will increase the income of the corporation.