BJP also bows to Muslim Speaker: Minister Zameer's controversial remark

Bengaluru: Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan made another mistake during his election speech in Telangana. He drew controversy by stating that now the BJP also bows to Muslim Speaker UT Khader.

Chamrajpet MlA and Minister Zameer Ahmed, who went to the election campaign in Telangana and made a statement during his speech, said that 17 Muslims were given tickets. Out of these 7 have been elected as MLAs. Congress has empowered 5 of them. I was given 3 portfolios and made a minister. Rahim Khan is the minister. Salim Ahmed is the whip. He said that Naseer Ahmed is the CM's political secretary.

Never in the history of politics has a Muslim been made Speaker. Now for the first time the Congress party has made a Muslim speaker. Now even big BJP leaders do namaskar to Speaker UT Khader. Who did this? It was the Congress party. He has created controversy by stating this.

A few days ago, Zameer was speaking in Rajasthan and said that the Congress came to power in Karnataka only because of Muslim votes. This created a controversy. We had a meeting in the mosques of Karnataka and appealed for a unity strength. Thus Congress came to power. He called to follow the same formula in Rajasthan too.