Warangal records 64 pc voting despite urban apathy

Warangal: Not with standing the efforts of the authorities to increase the voting percentage, the urban voters showed their reluctance to turn to the polling stations in the election to the Warangal Lok Sabha (SC Reserved) seat on Monday. The voter turnout in the Lok Sabha seat was 64.08 per cent. Warangal West Assembly, a predominantly urban segment, registered the lowest voter percentage with 47.

Station Ghanpur segment registered the highest voting with 74.64 per cent. Followed by Parkal with 70.20 per cent. The other segments… Palakurthi (68.41%); Warangal East (59.43%); Wardhannapet (66.43%); Bhupalpally (65%). The stats suggest Monday’s turnout for Warangal Lok Sabha was much like earlier elections. The voter turnout was 60 in 2019; 68.50 in the 2015 by-poll; 78.54 in 2014; 69.32 in 2009; 75.90 in 2004; 75.50 in 1999. Compared to Assembly polls in 2013, all seven segments witnessed low voter turnout. The candidates in the triangular contest are… Warangal Lok Sabha: Dr Kadiyam Kavya (Congress), Aroori Ramesh (BJP) and Dr M Sudheer Kumar (BRS).

On the other hand, the voter turnout in Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency was 68.60 per cent at 5 pm. Segment-wise voting percentages: Narsampet 73.01%; Dornakal 70.86%; Yellandu 69.11%; Mulugu 67.92%; Mahabubabad 67.19%; Pinapaka 65.91%; Bhadrachalam 64.72%.

Mahabubabad Lok Sabha candidates of prominent parties: P Balaram Naik (Congress), Azmeera Sitaram Naik (BJP) and Maloth Kavitha (BRS). Barring a few complaints of the nonfunctioning EVM, the polling was completed peacefully.