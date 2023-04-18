BJP and Congress workers clash during nominations

As the nomination drive from all parties for the upcoming assembly elections has begun, two instances of clashes between BJP and Congress workers were observed. One instance witnessed in Dakshina Kannada district and the other in Gadag district has led to protests.



On Monday morning, Harish Poonja, the BJP candidate for Belthangady assembly constituency in Dakshina Kannada district filed his nomination. Sources claim that as he was returning after filing the nomination, his Congress counterpart, Rakshith Shivaram and his supporters were on the way to file his nomination.

It was then that the situation got tense and the supporters of Poonja and Shivaram indulged in a war of words. The clash led to a BJP leader's car window being damaged.Following the incident, the BJP workers conducted a protest against the reported damage and sought police action against the Congress workers. Some of the BJP workers even got into an argument with police personnel stationed there.

In the meanwhile, a similar incident was observed in Gadag district of Central Karnataka. After the BJP candidate, Anil Menasinakai filed his nomination, miscreants pelted stones at his car which damaged the windshield.

Anil's Congress counterpart, H K Patil was on his way to file his nomination when the scuffle between party workers of both parties broke out. The police who were present at the venue controlled the crowd.

A protest was conducted by BJP workers against the stone pelting incident and demanded the police to identify the miscreants who pelted stones and damaged the car.