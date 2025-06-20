BJP appoints new district president in Bidar

Bidar: The BJP has officially named Somanath Patil Hudagi as the new president of the party’s Bidar district unit during a formal ceremony at Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru on Thursday. The appointment, effective immediately, marks a fresh chapter for the party’s leadership in the region, with Patil set to serve a three-year term. State BJP President B Y Vijayendra personally presented the appointment letter to Patil, signalling strong support from the party’s top brass.

The event was attended by prominent leaders, including Chalawadi Narayanaswamy, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, former minister C T Ravi, and state general secretaries T Raju, Nandeesh Reddy, and Preetham Gowda. Senior leader Captain Ganesh Karnik, alongside other key state office-bearers, were also present at the occasion. Patil’s elevation to the district presidency is expected to strengthen the BJP’s organisational framework in Bidar, a region critical to the party’s ambitions in Karnataka. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as the party aims to consolidate its grassroots presence and prepare for upcoming electoral challenges.