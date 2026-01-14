BJP complains against CM's aide for creating public unrest

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation met the Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem on Tuesday, and submitted a complaint against senior Congress leader and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Commitee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Laxman, a close aide of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over creating public unrest through his statements made against the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister of State V. Somanna.

The BJP delegation led by MLA T.S. Srivatsa submitted the complaint and urged for immediate action against Congress Spokesperson M. Laxman for making false statements that incite public mischief, spreading misinformation and provoking unrest and hatred among the public.

BJP MLA Srivatsa said, "M. Laxman, while addressing a press conference at the Congress Bhavan in Mysuru, made several serious allegations, saying that violence broke out in Ballari due to the instigation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, resulting in the death of a Congress worker."

Congress leader Laxman also alleged that if Union Minister Somanna, who he claimed carried Home Minister Amit Shah's message, were subjected to brain mapping, the alleged conspiracy would be exposed.

"The act committed by Congress leader Laxman amounts to a serious criminal offence punishable under Sections 125, 351 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023," he added.

"Therefore, appropriate legal action must be initiated against KPCC Spokesperson Laxman for making false and provocative statements. We believe that the law is equal for all in the state, and hence we urge that directions be issued to the concerned authorities to initiate legal proceedings against him," the BJP MLA urged.