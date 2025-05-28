  • Menu
BJP expels 2 K'taka MLAs

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday expelled two of its MLAs in Karnataka, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years for their alleged "anti-party activities," party's state president B Y Vijayendra said. The party high command took a decision after long deliberations, he told reporters here.

