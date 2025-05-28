Live
- BJD flays BJP for neglecting coastal highway project
- CM meets Rajnath, discusses security
- Four held for assaulting journalist
- BJP govt will present its report card: Pravati
- Portion of soil over rail tunnel collapses
- Maoist with Rs 4L bounty surrenders
- Low pressure over Bay, Odisha dists on alert
- Indian standards gaining global recognition, says Min Manohar
- Sakthi WhatsApp number launched
- Former DG Sanjay suspension extended up to Nov 27
BJP expels 2 K'taka MLAs
Highlights
Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday expelled two of its MLAs in Karnataka, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years for their alleged "anti-party...
Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday expelled two of its MLAs in Karnataka, S T Somashekar and A Shivaram Hebbar, for six years for their alleged "anti-party activities," party's state president B Y Vijayendra said. The party high command took a decision after long deliberations, he told reporters here.
Next Story