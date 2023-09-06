BJP Expels Former MLA and three sons over alleged anti-party activities in jagaluru constituency

Davanagere: In a significant development, the BJP has expelled former MLA T. Gurusiddana Gowda along with his three sons, TG Arvind Kumar, TG Pawan Kumar, and Dr. TG Ravikumar, over allegations of engaging in anti-party activities during the assembly elections in the Jagaluru constituency.

The decision to expel the senior BJP leader and his sons was taken in response to serious accusations of undermining the party's interests in Jagaluru during the last assembly elections. It was alleged that their actions had a detrimental impact on the BJP's campaign in the constituency, ultimately leading to the defeat of the party's candidate, SV Ramachandra.

T. Gurusiddana Gowda, affectionately known as "Check Dam Gowdru" in the Jagaluru constituency, had previously served as the MLA representing Jagaluru in Davangere district. His influence in the area was substantial, with Davangere often being associated with his name.

The expulsion has sent shockwaves among Lok Sabha ticket aspirants, particularly Dr. TG Ravikumar, who had been eyeing a ticket from the Davangere Lok Sabha constituency in the upcoming elections. The party's announcement included the expulsion of three sons and and an former MLA indicating a strong stance against anti-party activities.

It was reported that Gurusiddana Gowda and his sons actively campaigned against the BJP candidate from the Jagaluru assembly constituency in the previous elections, leading to their expulsion from the party. They are now barred from the primary membership of the BJP for the next six years, as directed by partys state disciplinary committee's chairman, Lingaraj Patil. The decision reflects the party's commitment to maintaining discipline and unity within its ranks, especially in the run-up to crucial elections.