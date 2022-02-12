BJP govt drowned State in debts: Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah, on Friday said the State was neck-deep in debts.



Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said the forthcoming State budget would hold no hope for the people. "During my tenure as CM, the State had a debt of Rs 2.15 lakh crore which has now shot to Rs 4.57 lakh crore. Poor cannot expect anything good from the budget," he said.

He alleged that Central grants to the State came down, but 25 ruling party MPs lacked guts to demand the right of Karnataka.

According to the opposition leader, Union government owes Rs 20,000 crore GST to the State. "When the country has a huge debt burden of Rs 135.87 lakh crore and is obliged to pay Rs 80 lakh crore as interest on loans, Sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas sounds empty," Siddaramaiah said and criticised the State government for its advertisement in media promising bright future for people.