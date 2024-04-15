BJP has never fulfilled its promises and will never keep them: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: BJP made 600 promises in Karnataka in 2018 and failed to fulfill even 60 promises. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP has never fulfilled its promises and will not fulfill them in the future.

Speaking to the media at the Golf Ground Helipad on Sunday, CM Siddaramaiah said, There should be a discussion about the announcements made earlier in the BJP manifesto which said that it will provide low price gas, youth power, women power and employment to poor families. If black money was brought from abroad and did they give Rs 15 lakh rupees, were the 2 crore jobs created, did farmers’ income double, make in India, ache din ayega they said. He questioned whether the price of food items had decreased.

I have not seen the manifesto to talk about the BJP saying that it will take up the development of Ramayana and the development of Ayodhya all over the world. He said he will reply after seeing.

First of all, what has he done as Prime Minister in 10 years? After observing it, the following should be said. The problem of unemployment has increased in response to the BJP government’s statement that it has created 25 crore jobs. He said who has given 25 crore jobs. I am a contemporary of Srinivasa Prasad in politics, talking about Union Minister Prahlada Joshi saying that the CM visited Srinivasa Prasad’s house because he was afraid of defeat. He contested for assembly in 74, we were in politics together. A long time friend. He has retired from politics and said that he will not support any party. He said that he met and inquired about his health in such a case. The Chief Minister refused to comment on Deve Gowda’s statement that the Chief Minister will come to Hassan on April 18 and know what he has to say.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has said that women have gone astray because of the Congress government’s guarantees, we need to understand his mindset, what does he mean that they are misguided? His statement shows how he feels about women. He said that he was the chief minister for 2 times, if he talks like this, people will tolerate it. Responding to BJP state president B Y Vijayendra’s statement that the government is giving a guarantee by increasing the price of electricity, liquor, bus, stamp paper, does Vijayendra know how much it costs? Rs 56,000 crore per annum is required for guarantee schemes. He questioned whether they would get that much money.